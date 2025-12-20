Kerala HC flags stagnation in Sabarimala gold scam probe

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday flagged apparent stagnation in the probe into the Sabarimala gold scam and raised doubts over the selective arraignment of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court, which expressed concern over the slow pace of the probe, also flayed the SIT for not proceeding against advocate N Vijayakumar and K P Sankar Das, who were members of the TDB in 2019.

The court noted that the order permitting Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused, to take the door frames and other items from the temple for gold cladding, by mentioning them as copper-plated, was signed by then TDB president A Padmakumar, advocate Vijayakumar and K P Sankar Das, apart from former TDB secretary S Jayasree. “It is surprising to note that, when asked whether Vijayakumar and Sankar Das were arraigned and arrested, the prosecution submitted it has not been done so far,” the court observed.

The court said this indicated serious stagnation in the investigation after December 5, and directed the investigating officer to address the issue and ensure that the probe proceeds against all erring officials without discrimination or selective targeting.

Justice A Badharudeen observed that the TDB notice dated July 5, 2019 — signed on July 3, 2019, pursuant to a decision of the board — stated that the plates covering dwarapalaka idols and the north and south corners of the sreekovil, which were copper-clad, were entrusted with Potti to be taken outside for gold cladding. The notice was signed by TDB members who participated in meeting and by Jayasree.