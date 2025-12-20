Kerala local body poll results: Polarisation helped UDF surge, says Congress core panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress Core Committee, the highest decision making body constituted by the AICC, has assessed that while strong anti-incumbency against the state government benefited the UDF in the recent local body elections, two key factors, significantly enhanced its performance- the polarisation of Hindu votes in the old Travancore region and Muslim votes in Malabar region. This helped the UDF surpass the LDF after over a decade, it said.

According to party leaders, the Sabarimala gold panel theft case played a decisive role in consolidating the Hindu support for the UDF in Travancore. In Malabar, there was a massive polarization of Muslim minority votes in favour of the UDF.

However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan cautioned party leaders against complacency, pointing out that that despite the victory, the UDF’s failure to capture power in district panchayats and block panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur remained a serious setback.

AICC general secretary (organisation) and MP K C Venugopal reportedly told the meeting that trends in local body elections would not necessarily be replicated in the next assembly election.

“The Congress cannot approach the assembly election with overconfidence. It will be entirely different in nature. We must intensify our effort in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process,” he said.

The meeting decided to organise a ‘Chinthan Shivir’ in Sultan Batheri as part of the preparations for the assembly election. Meanwhile, in view of the strong resistance from the Kerala Congress (J), the Congress core committee resolved to take a cautious approach towards Kerala Congress (M), currently with the LDF.