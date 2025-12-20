Mani Ratnam, Manisha Koirala to attend Kasaragod's Bekal International Beach Festival

KASARAGOD: The 12-day Bekal International Beach Festival will commence from Saturday. Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the event at Bekal Beach Park at 4pm. The ceremony will be presided over by Udma MLA C H Kunhambu, the organising committee chairman.

Director Mani Ratnam, actor Manisha Koirala and cinematographer Rajiv Menon, the crew of ‘Bombay,’ the film that featured Bekal fort in the song ‘Uyire’ (Tu Hi Re in Hindi), putting the spot on the cinema tourism map.

The festival is organised by Bekal Resorts Development Corporation and tourism department to mark the 30 years of BRDC. Incidentally, it is also the 30th anniversary of ‘Bombay.’

The festival is promoted to boost the comprehensive development of the district. In view of the festival, the district police has announced extensive parking arrangements for visitors. Vehicles can be parked at Pallikara PHC and Pallikara GHSS premises.

At the north side, Bekal mini stadium and Bekal Fort parking area could be utilised while at the south side, the private lands adjacent to the park and old Red Moon beach area can be used for parking.