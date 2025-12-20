No freedom to celebrate: Samastha's stand puts IUML women in crossfire

MALAPPURAM: For many women in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the recent local body elections marked a long-awaited moment of political visibility and recognition. Hundreds of women – particularly from the Youth League and Haritha – secured victories across local bodies, signalling a historic expansion of female representation within the party.

However, the celebratory mood was short-lived, as the milestone coincided with a deepening internal crisis triggered by both AP and EK factions of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama’s strong opposition to Muslim women participating in post-election victory celebrations.

In a recent joint statement, AP Samastha president E Sulaiman Musliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar took a clear stand against what they described as the IUML’s increasingly liberal approach to women’s public participation.

The statement said it was “unacceptable for men and women to come together, hug, clap, demonstrate on the streets, roam freely, and engage in obscenities not permitted by religion in the name of election victory celebrations organised in the name of the Muslim community.”

The statement added that Islam had granted women dignity and freedom, and that disregarding religious values and human ethics was “protestable.”

It further urged those concerned to remain vigilant in preventing such practices in the future and called upon leaders to respect religious symbols, customs and cultural traditions.

Women leaders within the IUML, however, say the objections – initially voiced by individual leaders including E K Samastha faction leader Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, AP Samastha faction leader Rahmathullah Saquafi Elamaram and later formalised through an official statement from Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) – have cast a shadow over what was meant to be a historic moment.