No freedom to celebrate: Samastha's stand puts IUML women in crossfire

MALAPPURAM: For many women in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the recent local body elections marked a long-awaited moment of political visibility and recognition. Hundreds of women – particularly from the Youth League and Haritha – secured victories across local bodies, signalling a historic expansion of female representation within the party.
However, the celebratory mood was short-lived, as the milestone coincided with a deepening internal crisis triggered by both AP and EK factions of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama’s strong opposition to Muslim women participating in post-election victory celebrations.
In a recent joint statement, AP Samastha president E Sulaiman Musliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar took a clear stand against what they described as the IUML’s increasingly liberal approach to women’s public participation.
The statement said it was “unacceptable for men and women to come together, hug, clap, demonstrate on the streets, roam freely, and engage in obscenities not permitted by religion in the name of election victory celebrations organised in the name of the Muslim community.”
The statement added that Islam had granted women dignity and freedom, and that disregarding religious values and human ethics was “protestable.”
It further urged those concerned to remain vigilant in preventing such practices in the future and called upon leaders to respect religious symbols, customs and cultural traditions.
Women leaders within the IUML, however, say the objections – initially voiced by individual leaders including E K Samastha faction leader Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, AP Samastha faction leader Rahmathullah Saquafi Elamaram and later formalised through an official statement from Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) – have cast a shadow over what was meant to be a historic moment.
What began as scholarly opinion, they argue, has now taken the shape of institutional pressure, raising questions about the political space available to women within the party.
The youth wing of the IUML has taken a firm stand, asserting that while Samastha has the right to offer religious criticism, it should not dictate the party’s political trajectory or women’s participation.
IUML Youth League secretary Fathima Thahiliya told TNIE that women in the League were currently experiencing a “glorious phase” that could not be affected by remarks from religious quarters.
“What Samastha reflects are religious interpretations. They have their right to say their opinion. But as a political party, the League has responsibilities to society. The League has always given importance to women. In this local body election, women in the party have achieved historic representation. We have the sensibility to understand these criticisms and accept whatever suits,” she said.
Youth League national secretary Najma Thabsheera said the issue went beyond interpretation and struck at women’s right to political expression, visibility and equal participation.
“Samastha is a group of religious scholars and they have the right to express their views. I don’t think they interfere with IUML’s political decisions. Some scholars with vested interests are trying to harm the party. This is the Gen Z era. More young women are joining the party, and I don’t think they will be deterred by such remarks,” she said.
However, dissenting voices have also emerged from within the IUML. Party secretary Shafi Chaliyam, in a Facebook post, criticised what he termed the excessive public involvement of women in celebrations.
“This is not like any other political party. The League leadership must recognise that there is a clear section within the community that feels hurt when women dance publicly alongside men,” he wrote.
A comment under Shafi Chaliyam’s post went further, accusing the party leadership of embracing excessive liberalism. “A liberal stand is visible on all League platforms now. There are League events where men and women dance together to music. We can no longer differentiate the League from SFI,” the comment read.
Meanwhile, Islamic scholar Mustafa Moulavi offered a sharply different perspective, alleging that male leaders within the IUML were using Samastha as a tool to control women’s political rise.