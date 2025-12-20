Pope Leo XIV plans to visit India by 2027; Kerala likely on itinerary

KOCHI: Pope Leo XIV is likely to visit India by the end of 2026 or in 2027. Interacting with a delegation of the Syro-Malabar Church led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil on December 15, Pope Leo, who was elected the head of the Catholic Church eight months ago, expressed his willingness to visit India.

“The Pope has conveyed that he is eagerly waiting for his visit to India. Now, the Union government will have to take the initiative. If the visit happens, we are optimistic that Pope Leo XIV will include Kerala in his itinerary,” said Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany, who was part of the delegation that met Pope.

The Indian government will have to forward a formal invitation to confirm the papal visit. As the head of the Vatican, protocol requires that the Pope be extended an invitation by a head of a state.