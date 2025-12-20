Tribal head killed by tiger in Wayanad

KALPETTA: A tribal head was killed in a tiger attack in Wayanad on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kooman (65), the tribal head of the Pulpally Vandikadavu Devargadda Kattunayaka Unnati.

The attack occurred around noon when Kooman went into the forest to collect firewood along with his sister. While she managed to escape, Kooman was dragged deeper into the forest by the tiger and mauled.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot after receiving information from residents and launched a rescue operation. Officials said Kooman was still alive when he was located, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Following the incident, a massive protest broke out at the site, with residents refusing to allow the body to be removed. Forest department officials and police personnel reached the area to bring the situation under control.

Forest officials said efforts are underway to track the tiger and drive it back into the forest. They also informed that the first instalment of compensation would be handed over to Kooman’s family on Saturday itself.