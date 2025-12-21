'A rare gem, a true human': filmmaker Rajeev Kumar remembers Sreenivasan

It’s a deeply personal and irreparable loss for me. We worked together in the 2010 film Oru Naal Varum, which was a fulfilling collaboration. I first met Sreenivasan on the sets of the 1984 film My Dear Kuttichathan.

We shared a profound moment that marked the beginning of our friendship. Sreenivasan was a true human being, whose films consistently reflected humaneness, political consciousness, and social responsibility. For him, cinema was not just a profession, it was a passion. A sincere and committed artist, he was a rare gem.

Unlike many celebrities, Sreenivasan never lived or wanted to live a life of public display. He always led a very simple life, never wanting to leave his hometown. Because of this simplicity, he was able to portray honestly the mediocrity and realism of everyday human life.

I still remember an incident that revealed his modesty and integrity as a filmmaker. It’s about the 1998 film Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, directed by Sreenivasan. A crucial element of the story was inspired by a conversation we had on a visit to the sets of Kalapani.

While the story itself was original, an important element -- where the protagonist was advised to go to Sabarimala temple -- was drawn from something I said during that conversation. Sreenivasan had personally called me before he started filming Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala to let me know that this idea was inspired by our conversation. I myself had forgotten about it. That was the kind of person he was... simple, honest, and always ready to acknowledge others.

(As told to Gadha KB)