East Hill Road, where iconic road roller scene was shot, mourns the loss of Sreenivasan

KOZHIKODE: As Kerala mourns the passing of veteran actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan on Saturday, for the residents of East Hill in Kozhikode, he will always be remembered was the man who turned their quiet neighbourhood into a lasting landmark of cinematic history. While the film fraternity honours his sharp satire and literary brilliance, the people of East Hill hold a special place for him as the creator of one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic comedic moments.

The legendary scene from the film Vellanakalude Nadu, in which the late Kuthiravattom Pappu’s character famously struggles with repairing a road roller while uttering the now-immortal “Thamarassery Churam” dialogue, was shot on the Chungam-East Hill road. Even decades later, the location remains an unofficial pilgrimage site for film lovers.

“It has been more than 35 years since the film, but people still stop here when they pass by and take photos,” says Thankamani Kammiliparambathu, whose house was used heroine Shobana’s home in the film.

Recalling Sreenivasan’s humility and dedication, Thankamani remembers the day the filmmaker arrived at her doorstep. “Sreenivasan came to our house and directly asked if the house could be used for shooting. He visited two or three times after that and stayed here for around a month to write the script and shoot the scenes. Later, our house was used in Aye Auto also. But it was the Thamarassery Churam scene in ‘Vellanakalude Nadu’ that became a super hit,” she said.