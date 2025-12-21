LDF’s bond with Muslim community goes beyond poll results, says Kerala CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid criticism of the CPM’s significant losses in the local body polls in Malabar, particularly in Malappuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the LDF’s relationship with the Muslim community cannot not be judged solely on the basis of electoral outcomes.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the reception to the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama’s ‘Sandesa Yatra’, organised as part of the Sunni Muslim body’s centenary celebrations. The yatra, which began in Nagercoil on December 19, is scheduled to conclude in Mangaluru on December 28.

Assuring that his government is committed to addressing the concerns of the minority community, Pinarayi said its decade-long record demonstrates its sincerity. “Samastha has a responsibility to stand with the Left when we confront communal forces.

You must recognise the attempts of forces to mislead and communalise the minority community.” Pinarayi stressed that the Muslim community must understand that opposing minority communalism does not equate to opposing religious belief.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama president Sayyid Muhamad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururathnam Jnana Tapaswi were among those who addressed the gathering.