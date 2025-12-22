Call for resignation of Vinod Kumar from Kerala University Syndicate intensifies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left-backed syndicate members of the Kerala University have called for the resignation of chancellor’s nominee Vinod Kumar from the syndicate. A staffer of the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), Vinod Kumar was recently removed from the post of principal scientist in the institution.

A statement issued by Adv G Muraleedharan said Vinod Kumar should either resign or the Governor should withdraw his nomination in the wake of the development. “Vinod Kumar, a bachelor’s degree holder in Ayurveda, joined the JNTBGRI as a junior scientist.

However, he later secured appointment as principal scientist illegally,” said the statement. “Only those up to the age of 40 could apply for the principal scientist post and the qualifications required were first class postgraduate degree and PhD.

However, Vinod Kumar lacked these requirements and secured the posting using his political influence. The criteria of five years of experience was changed to 10 years to facilitate his appointment and exclude other eligible candidates,” the statement said. “The JNTBGRI has found his appointment ineligible and removed. Vinod Kumar should quit the positions in the senate and syndicate immediately,” the statement added.