Cashing in! UPI transactions soar as Kerala’s digital aspirations take flight

KOCHI: It’s a digi-tell all! In a clear pivot from cash, Kerala is increasingly taking to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) figures reveal that 444.9 million UPI transactions were processed in the state in November, marking a 29.6% year-on-year increase. The value of these transactions rose 28.6% to `59,793 crore. Per capita usage climbed to 12.7 transactions a month, up from 9.8 a year earlier, indicating not just wider adoption but also more frequent use.

Over the past three years, rising merchant acceptance, expanding smartphone penetration and a sustained, state-supported push towards cashless behaviour have together reshaped everyday money interactions in Kerala.

The state’s performance mirrors a broader national surge. An NPCI-Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report released at the Global Fintech Festival 2025 highlights the scale of UPI’s expansion across India. As of August, the country had 504 million unique UPI users — nearly half of the adult population — and close to 65 million merchants accepting UPI payments. UPI now accounts for 84% of all digital retail payments, with monthly transaction run rates 34% higher than a year ago.

Within this nationwide expansion, Kerala contributes around 4% of India’s total UPI transaction volumes, placing it between ninth and eleventh nationally, depending on the month. Larger states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu continue to dominate the top tier with double-digit share of the pie.