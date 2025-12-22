Chennai firm CEO, Ballari jeweller played key role in Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT remand report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pankaj Bhandari, chief executive officer of Chennai-based Smart Creations, and Govardhan, a Ballari-based jeweller, had a key role in Sabarimala gold theft case and their involvement was revealed by the key accused Unnikrishnan Potti, the remand report said.

The remand report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before the Kollam Vigilance court said evidence revealing the involvement of the duo in the subterfuge were accessed during the course of the probe. The two aided in the gold theft and later tried to mask the offences committed by the main accused by giving false testimony.

The two were arrested by the SIT on Friday after questioning them for hours, which revealed that the gold theft had an inter-state link. The gold-plated sheets from the Sabarimala door frame and dwarapalaka idols were taken to Smart Creations on the pretext of carrying out maintenance work.

The gold from the sheets was extracted and a part of that was later sold to the Ballari-based jeweller. The SIT had earlier recovered about 400 g of gold from the Ballari jewellery, which they said was part of the booty. The SIT’s suspect that the rest of the stolen gold might have been sold for a high price on account of its religious value, the sources added.

The SIT during the course of its investigation found that Govardhan had connected prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti with Bhandari.