Ernakulam General Hospital set to perform heart transplant on Nepalese woman

KOCHI: In a landmark moment for public healthcare in India, the Ernakulam General Hospital is set to perform a heart transplant for a Nepalese woman on Monday.

This is the first time a district-level government hospital undertakes such complex procedure.

The recipient is 21-year-old Durga Kaami, a native of Nepal, who has been battling a rare genetic heart condition since childhood. She will receive the heart of Shibu, a Kollam native who was declared brain-dead following a road accident.

Durga’s family had registered with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) eight months ago. However, as she is not an Indian citizen, she was initially excluded from the priority list for organ allocation.