Family refuses to accept Palakkad mob lynching victim’s body

THRISSUR: The family of Palakkad mob lynching victim Ramnarayan Bhayar on Sunday refused to accept his mortal remains until all those involved in the incident were brought to book. The family also demanded that the police invoke murder charges and provisions of the SC/ST Atrocity (Prevention) Act against the accused.

Ramnarayan’s wife, two children, brother and mother-in-law arrived at the Government Medical College mortuary to identify his body. Ramnarayan, from Bilaspur in Chattisgarh, came to Kerala seeking job on December 13. He was killed on December 17, and found with severe wounds all over the body. It is alleged that a group of locals beat him to death over allegations of attempt to theft.

According to Abdul Jabbar, convenor of Justice for Ramnarayan Bhayar Council, “he was the sole hope of the family including two little children. The family should be compensated as their future is now uncertain. A compensation of `25 lakh should be sanctioned for the family.”