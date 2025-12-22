INTERVIEW| ‘We don’t treat BJP as untouchable, but concerns remain’

You have been actively taking up the cause of farmers. Are you too from a family of farmers?

Yes. I come from a farming family that migrated from Travancore to Malabar. There was a large migration from the Meenachil taluk of Kottayam district during my grandfather’s time, when land in Travancore was controlled by feudal landlords. These migrants settled in Malabar, bringing with them their faith, lifestyle, and farming traditions, which gradually shaped the region. Since they were primarily farmers, their struggles and concerns have been part of my life from a young age. I don’t need to study farmers’ issues academically — they are my lived experiences.

Parents now accompany children to school fearing animal attacks. What was it like during your childhood?

There was fear in the early years of migration but direct encounters were rare. Wild boars existed then too, but they fled at the sight of humans. We never saw them attacking people. Elephants occasionally entered our land; we watched them and they returned to the forest. Serious human–animal conflict began only in the last 20–25 years. The ecosystem has been disrupted. The forest department bears some responsibility — large areas, especially in Wayanad, were replanted with eucalyptus and acacia, which are hostile to wildlife and drain water resources, lowering the water table. Another factor is that much farmland is now left idle. Earlier, every inch was cultivated. Today, labour shortages, migration of youth abroad, and fear of animal attacks have pushed farmers to abandon land, especially hilltops. Farmland near forests increasingly resembles forest itself, blurring boundaries and intensifying conflict. Farmers have realised agriculture is no longer a viable livelihood.