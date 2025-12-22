Justice will be ensured in Walayar mob lynching case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice will be ensured for the family of Ram Narayan Bhayar, a Chhattisgarh native, who was lynched by a mob at Walayar in Palakkad on December 17, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The CM in a statement said strict legal punitive measures will be taken against the accused, and a special team headed by Palakkad district police chief is probing the case.

The government has ordered to take appropriate legal measures after examining the details of the ongoing investigation.

Regarding the compensation, the government will ensure that it's delivered, he said.

The CM noted that such a gruesome act cannot be accepted in a progressive society like Kerala and cautioned people to remain vigilant so as to not let such incidents repeat in the future.