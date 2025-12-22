Kerala High Court sets aside Sabarimala airport land acquisition

KOCHI/PATHANAMTHITTA : The Kerala High Court has nullified key stages of the land acquisition process for the proposed Sabarimala greenfield airport, ruling that the state government failed to determine the minimum extent of land required for the project as mandated by law, and directed the authorities to restart the process after a fresh assessment.

On December 30, 2022, the state government issued an order granting sanction for the acquisition of 2,570 acres of land, comprising the Cheruvally Estate and an additional 307 acres located outside it.

Justice C Jayachandran, delivering the judgment on a writ petition filed by Ayana Charitable Trust (formerly Gospel for Asia) and its managing trustee Dr Siny Punnoose, ruled the decision-making process under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, was legally flawed.

Questioning the land acquisition of 2,570 acres of land, the court also noted that “even for the highest type of aircraft, in an airport contemplating IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) operations, the land required in the ideal scenario is 1200 acres.”

On the petitioners’ allegation of fraud on power and colourable exercise of authority, the court did not give a final finding. It held that this issue is closely linked to determining the minimum land required and can only be examined after that exercise is properly completed.

“It is not ripe for this Court to conclude that the acquisition proceedings are vitiated by fraud on power,” the order read.