Kerala sadya served for annadanam in Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: As part of the annadanam initiative, a traditional Kerala sadya has begun being served to pilgrims at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The sadya includes parippu, sambar, rasam, avial, achar, thoran, pappadam and payasam. While the varieties of avial and thoran will change daily, one among moru, rasam or pulissery will be included each day. A different variety of payasam will also be served daily.

The Kerala sadya will be offered on alternate days in the coming period. At noon, Devaswom Executive Officer O G Biju lit the traditional lamp and offered the sadya to Lord Ayyappa, following which it was served to devotees who had gathered for annadanam. Steel plates and steel tumblers are being used for serving the meal.

The executive officer said the commencement of the sadya was delayed due to the time required to set up technical facilities. He expressed hope that, with the blessings of Lord Ayyappa, the annadanam would continue smoothly in the days ahead. The decision to serve sadya was taken with the aim of introducing devotees arriving from different parts of the country to the taste of traditional Malayali cuisine, which is also an integral part of Kerala’s culture. Authorities expressed confidence that devotees would wholeheartedly welcome the initiative.

Around 5,000 devotees take part in annadanam every afternoon, with arrangements made to serve meals to more than 5,000 people. On alternate days, sadya and pulao will be served in rotation. Sannidhanam Special Officer P Balakrishnan Nair also visited the annadanam mandapam on the occasion.