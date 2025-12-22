KSRTC driver assault case: Court issues notice to Arya Rajendran, MLA Sachin Dev

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram First Class Judicial Magistrate Court has issued notices to outgoing Mayor Arya Rajendran and MLA Sachin Dev based on a complaint filed by KSRTC driver Yadu.

The notices were issued on a petition challenging the police decision to exclude both of them from the charge sheet in connection with the incident in which a KSRTC bus was stopped in the middle of the road.

The police had filed a charge sheet excluding Arya Rajendran and her husband, Sachin Dev. The charge sheet included only a petty case against Arya Rajendran’s brother for stopping the bus.

At the same time, it was said that a chargesheet would soon be filed against bus driver Yadu for allegedly making obscene gestures at the Mayor.

The incident took place on April 27, 2024, near the Palayam Safalyam Complex. A private vehicle in which Arya and Sachin were travelling allegedly blocked the KSRTC bus driven by Yadu, following which an argument broke out.

Despite KSRTC driver Yadu filing a complaint against the Mayor and the MLA for allegedly obstructing his duty and using abusive language, the police initially did not register a case.

Later, acting on court directions, a case was registered naming Arya Rajendran, Sachin Dev, Arya’s brother Aravind, and Aravind’s wife as accused.