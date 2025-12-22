Kerala

Rare honour for Malayali nurse in UK

The award acknowledges his outstanding patient care, exemplary mentorship to colleagues, and innovative contributions to nursing practice.
ALAPPUZHA: Naveen Harikumar, a native of Thiruvambadi in Alappuzha, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Rising Star’ award by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

The award acknowledges his outstanding patient care, exemplary mentorship to colleagues, and innovative contributions to nursing practice. His achievement is a pride and inspiration for hundreds of Malayali nursing professionals working across the UK.

The 32-year-old Naveen currently serves as a Clinical Practice Educator at Northwick Park Hospital under the North West London National Health Service Trust. He also contributes as a quality improvement coach and a professional nurse advocate. Despite having just six years of service experience in the UK, he has made remarkable professional strides.

