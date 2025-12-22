Two Nilambur teak logs fetch record Rs 31.85 lakh at forest dept auction

MALAPPURAM: The famed Nilambur teak, which holds a cherished place in the forest department’s history, fetched record price at a recent auction. Two logs together realised Rs 31,85,828, including tax, at an auction held at the department’s Aruvakode central depot in Nilambur.

The timber, estimated to be more than 100 years old, was felled after it posed a threat, near the Punchakoli tribal hamlet within the Nellikuthu forest station limits of Vazhikkadavu range. The logs were later transported to Aruvakode depot and auctioned off earlier this week.

A Gujarat-based company purchased the ‘B’ export grade teak for temple construction, while the ‘C’ export grade teak was bought by a Tamil Nadu-based buyer for residential construction. Forest officials said this was the first time that Nilambur teak had fetched such a high price in auction in the state.

The ‘B’ grade log, measuring 1.836 cubic metres (cu. m.) in circumference, was sold at Rs 5.43 lakh per cu. m., fetching Rs 9,96,948. Including GST at 26.5%, the total value of this piece came to Rs 12,59,922. The second log, with a volume of 2.925 cu. m., was sold at Rs 5.21 lakh per cu. m., realising Rs 15,23,925. With tax, its value rose to Rs 19,25,906.

Officials of the Nilambur teak plantation attributed the exceptional price to the timber’s age and quality.