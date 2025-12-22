With fewer stops and higher earnings, KSRTC premium fleet drives revenue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has shifted into high gear with its premier revenue earners, particularly the new premium superfast AC services that stop at fewer stations and generate higher earnings per kilometre (EPKM).

Despite operating on fewer routes, the premium services have significantly boosted collections. KSRTC recorded its highest-ever single-day revenue of Rs 11.53 crore on December 15, nearly Rs 3 crore more than last year. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar attributed the rise to improved operational efficiency, highlighting the strong performance of premium services.

Though premium AC buses account for a small share of the fleet -- only 60 are currently in service -- they contribute disproportionately due to higher fares and strong demand. The fleet is set to expand further, with 120 new buses to be inducted soon.

While KSRTC has not implemented a general fare hike, premium superfast services levy a 5% surcharge over regular superfast buses. To make the service more attractive, running time has been reduced and passenger amenities improved. Compared to regular superfast services, the number of stops has been cut by more than half. On National Highways, stops were reduced from 107 to 44, while on MC Road they came down from 108 to 46.