At 102, Parukkutty’s pilgrimage mirrors her on-screen life

SABARIMALA: Age has done little to wane Parukkutty’s faith. At 102, she climbed the sacred 18 steps at Sabarimala and offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine, completing her third pilgrimage to the hill temple, an inspiring journey that reads like a film script.

This is the third consecutive year Parukkutty has reached the Sabarimala.

She first visited the shrine in 2023 at the age of 100, when she undertook the pilgrimage as a first-time Malikappuram devotee. She returned last year and once again this season, driven purely by devotion and unwavering belief.

Carried in a dolly up to the foot of the 18 holy steps, she climbed the steps with the assistance of police personnel, reaching the sanctum safely.

“I was able to have darshan without any difficulty. The support of the police and other officials made it possible,” she said, expressing gratitude for the arrangements.

A native of Kolleri near Meenangadi in Wayanad district, journey of Parukkutty known as Parukkutty muthassi began almost by chance. When her grandchildren and relatives were preparing for the pilgrimage in 2023, her grandson Gireesh Kumar casually asked if she would like to come along. That simple question marked the beginning of a remarkable spiritual journey.