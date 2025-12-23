BJP’s vote share shrank to 14.6 per cent in Kerala local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dousing the BJP’s high hopes of expanding its base in the state, the party’s vote share declined in the just concluded local body polls to 14.76%, according to data released by the State Election Commission on Monday. The saffron party-led NDA had secured 19.26% of total votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, while the front’s vote share hovered around 15% this time.

The Congress emerged on top with 29.17% of the votes, while CPM finished second with 27.16%. However, despite leading the field, the Congress-led UDF registered a 6.35% decline in its vote share to 38.81%, compared to the 2024 general election. The LDF, meanwhile, failed to make significant inroads into opposition strongholds, managing only a marginal 0.11% increase in vote share at 33.45%.

Independents, including those fielded by the three major front especially the LDF, and smaller parties together secured 13.03% of the votes.

In the run-up to the civic polls, BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set an ambitious target of securing 25% vote share. However, except for wresting the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the party failed to throw up more surprises.

The BJP fared comparatively better in southern districts. The party recorded its highest vote share in Thiruvananthapuram district at 23.08%. In Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha it garnered around 19% votes. Among northern districts, the BJP came closest to this tally in Thrissur (19.65%) and Kasaragod (18.88%). In Palakkad, the party secured 17.05% of the total votes polled. Malappuram (5.91%) and Idukki (7.76%) were the only two districts where the party secured less than 10% votes.