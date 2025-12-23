Central laboratory confirms avian flu outbreak in parts of Alappuzha, Kottayam districts

ALAPPUZHA: The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has initiated precautionary measures after avian flu was confirmed among poultry in some areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, officials said on Tuesday.

In Alappuzha district, outbreaks have been reported in Nedumudi, Cheruthana, Karuvatta Karthikapally, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra South, Thakazhi and Purakkad. In Kottayam district, the spread of avian flu has been detected in Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal and Veloor.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani told PTI that test results from a central laboratory had confirmed the outbreak in both districts. “Cases of avian flu came to our notice about a week ago. Samples were collected and sent to a central laboratory in Bhopal, which has confirmed the outbreak,” she said.

The minister said the department is currently assessing the intensity of the outbreak. She added that no restrictions have been imposed on the consumption of poultry products so far. “However, after further analysis, if required, steps such as culling and restrictions on the consumption of poultry meat will be announced,” she said.

Rani noted that poultry farmers could be affected as sales usually rise during the Christmas and New Year season. “Generally, compensation is provided to farmers. However, on some occasions, there are issues related to fund allocation from the Centre, and the state has to depend on its own funds,” she said.

She said expert teams were already working on the ground following the outbreak. “Our assessment is that avian flu spreads through migratory birds. Last year also, there were similar outbreaks in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts,” the minister added.