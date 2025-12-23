Devotion helps Danish chart hearty comeback

KOZHIKODE: Life has come full circle for singer Mohammed Danish Malappuram, who after getting caught in the crossfire of controversy is now steadily reclaiming his space in Kerala’s devotional music landscape.

A sound engineer and native of Padinjattumuri, Malappuram, Danish shot to fame — and notoriety — with the viral parody song ‘Pottiye Kettiye Swarnam Chembayi Mattiye,’ inspired by the popular ‘Swamiye Ayyappa’ chant. Written by Nadapuram-based expat G P Kunhabdulla Chalappuram, the take-off emerged as a powerful, cost-free campaign tool on social media. But the attention it drew was far from harmless.

The song sparked intense public debate, accusations of hurting religious sentiments, and even a legal case. For Danish, the backlash was swift and deeply personal. Professional opportunities dried up, criticism mounted, and the singer found himself questioning his future in music.

“That phase tested me in every possible way,” Danish recalls. “There were days when I wondered whether music would still have a place in my life.” Yet, time and faith appear to have rewritten his story.

Today, Danish is back in the spotlight for reasons he never imagined during his darkest days. He is now busy lending his voice to Ayyappa devotional songs, with his first such recording dedicated to Sree Muthukurussikkavu Ayyappa temple. The temple committee has announced that the song will be played every morning as part of its daily rituals.

Ironically, the very genre that once placed Danish at the centre of controversy has now become his bridge to renewal.