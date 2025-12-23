Forensic examination clears actor Shine Tom Chacko of drug use charges

KOCHI: The forensic report in the narcotics case against actor Shine Tom Chacko, that came out on Sunday, has revealed that the forensic examination failed to establish the actor’s drug consumption. Following the report, the police are likely to drop further proceedings in the case registered at the Ernakulam Town North police station.

The case related to the summoning, interrogation, subsequent arrest and bail of the actor, following allegations that Shine and a friend had consumed narcotics in a hotel room near the Town Hall Metro Station on April 17, 2025. The incident sparked controversy after Shine was seen fleeing the hotel room during a DANSAF inspection upon noticing police personnel.

“We were waiting for the forensic science laboratory report of the actor and co-suspect Ahmed Murshad, 25, to confirm drug consumption before proceeding further with the case,” said police.

Adding further, K A Abdul Salam, narcotic ACP with Kochi city, said the actor was never arrested in the case and that they were awaiting the FSL report.

“The actor was booked under bailable sections and only an investigation was initiated. No coercive action was taken, nor was he arrested. As per law, the investigating officer has the authority to issue a notice and summon a person, and that is exactly what was done in this case,” said Salam.