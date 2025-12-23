In a first, Ernakulam district-level hospital performs heart transplant; Nepal woman gets new life

KOCHI/T’PURAM : In a landmark moment for India’s public healthcare, the Ernakulam General Hospital (GH), performed a heart transplant on a Nepalese woman on Monday, marking the first time a district-level government hospital in the country has undertaken such complex procedures.

Durga Kaami, a 22-year-old woman from Nepal, received the heart of Shibu, 46, a Kollam resident who was declared brain dead on December 21 following a road accident. After his family comprising mother Shakunthala and siblings Shiji S and Saleev S consented to organ donation, the heart was airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (GMC) and brought to Ernakulam by noon.

The surgery was led by the GH’s cardiothoracic surgeon Dr George Vallooran. Durga, who suffered from a rare genetic heart condition since childhood, was under the care of cardiologist Dr Paul Thomas at the hospital. The procedure was completed by evening, and Durga was shifted to the ICU.

The development has set a new benchmark for district hospitals across the country, highlighting Kerala’s advances in organ transplantation and equitable healthcare access, officials said.

Shibu gifts life to six people; 22nd cadaver donation coordinated by K-SOTTO this year

“This is a proud moment not just for the hospital, but for the entire public health system,” said a source with the hospital.

Though Durga’s family had registered with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) eight months ago, she was initially excluded from the priority list for organ allocation as she is not an Indian citizen.“Her family moved the Kerala High Court. Based on the court’s order in November, Durga was included in the list,” said Dr Shahirshah, superintendent of Ernakulam GH.