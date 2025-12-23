Kerala police to join hands with private firms to test staffers for drugs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the crackdown on supply chains that push drugs into the state, the state police have charted out a fresh initiative to tackle the rise in demand for contraband among youths.

The Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA) project will be implemented in coordination with private enterprises, where new hires will be made to sign an undertaking that they will not indulge in drug abuse. The explicit consent will also be obtained to facilitate random drug testing at the workplace. Those found positive will be removed from the rolls.

South zone IG S Syamsundar, who is monitoring the implementation of the project in the zone, said the project is part of the department’s effort to intervene on the demand side of drug abuse. “We have been taking solid action against drug supply through Operation D-Hunt.

Since youths are particularly vulnerable to drug abuse, we have decided to join hands with business organisations and start a special drive in about 20 institutions in the initial phase,” he said.