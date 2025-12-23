Kerala Prisons DIG Vinod Kumar suspended over bribe row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the allegations of accepting bribes for facilitating parole and illegal activities for prisoners, the state Home Department has suspended Prisons Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Vinod Kumar.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked the officer in the issue, as part of which he will be out of service with immediate effect till the probe is completed.

Based on the primary investigation of the Special Cell Unit, Vinod was found to have misused his powers by accepting bribes to help prisoners get parole and facilitate their illegal activities within prison, which even includes the smuggling of drugs and alcohol.

A report stating the issue was submitted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to the state government.

The disciplinary action was taken into consideration over the fact that the accused, a high-level officer, could tamper with the documents or influence the imprisoned witnesses.

Earlier, it was reported that the officer had received over Rs 1.5 crores in two bank accounts in the last year alone.