Kerala SIR: 2.54 crore voters included in draft electoral roll for 2026 Assembly poll, 24.08 lakh names deleted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 2.54 crore voters have been included in Kerala's draft electoral roll published on Tuesday following the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The electoral roll finalised on October 27 featured 2.78 crore voters; 24.08 lakh voters have been excluded from the draft list following the SIR. The excluded persons mainly include those categorised as Absent, Shifted or Dead (ASD).
According to Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar, those excluded from the draft roll can enroll their names afresh till the last day of filing of nominations by candidates for the 2026 Assembly election.
"Those who have been left out of the draft voters' list can enroll their names onlline using Form-6 (Form 6 A in the case of overseas elector). The delcaration to be given with the application will be similar to the SIR enumeration form," the official said.
As per the draft voters' list published on Tuesday, there are 1.23 crore male voters, 1.30 crore female voters and 280 electors in the third gender. The electoral roll before carrying out SIR had 1.34 crore male voters, 1.44 crore female voters and 381 persons in the third gender category.
The official added that booth-wise list of people in the ASD category has been handed over to representative of political parties at the district level and also at the assembly segment level. The list is also available online on the CEO's website.
Notices will be served on voters in the draft list who could not be correctly mapped with details available in the 2002 SIR list.
According to Kelkar, the number of such unmapped voters comes up to 19.32 lakh. "Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will deliver the notices to such voters at their doorstep," Kelkar said. The official added that the hearing on notices will be held till February 14.
Meanwhile, voters can also file claims and objections over the draft voters' list till January 22. If the voter is not satisfied with the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), an appeal can be filed with the District Collector within 15 days. If the complaint is still unresolved, the appeal can be filed with the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days.