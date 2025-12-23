Kerala SIR: 2.54 crore voters included in draft electoral roll for 2026 Assembly poll, 24.08 lakh names deleted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 2.54 crore voters have been included in Kerala's draft electoral roll published on Tuesday following the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The electoral roll finalised on October 27 featured 2.78 crore voters; 24.08 lakh voters have been excluded from the draft list following the SIR. The excluded persons mainly include those categorised as Absent, Shifted or Dead (ASD).

According to Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar, those excluded from the draft roll can enroll their names afresh till the last day of filing of nominations by candidates for the 2026 Assembly election.

"Those who have been left out of the draft voters' list can enroll their names onlline using Form-6 (Form 6 A in the case of overseas elector). The delcaration to be given with the application will be similar to the SIR enumeration form," the official said.