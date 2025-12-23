Kozhikode: Beypore set to host international water fest from December 26

KOZHIKODE: Beypore is preparing for three days of colour, competition and coastal celebration as the fifth edition of the Beypore International Water Festival will begin on December 26. The festival is spread across six locations in and around the historic port town in Kozhikode.

One of the key highlights this year will be the international kite festival, which is expected to see participation from flyers representing five countries.

The countdown to the festival will begin on December 25 with a cycle rally from Kozhikode city to Beypore. The closing day on December 28 will feature a marathon run from Chaliyam to Beypore.

In the days leading up to the main event, a series of sports competitions have been scheduled with beach football tournament on Tuesday and beach volleyball on Wednesday. The football tournament will be inaugurated by MLA Linto Joseph at Beypore Beach at 5.30 pm. Eight teams each in the men’s and women’s categories will compete, with prize money of `12,000 for the winners and `8,000 for the runners-up.

The festival will feature activities including kayaking, sailing, dragon boat races, surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, jet skiing, flyboarding, dinghy races and traditional country boat competitions.