Kudumbashree launches gender campaign ‘Uyare’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move aimed at promoting women workforce and gender equality across the state, the Kudumbashree Mission is all set to roll out a comprehensive state-wide gender campaign, ‘Uyare’ from January 1, 2026.

The campaign aims to raise women’s participation in the labour force from the current 20 per cent to 50 per cent, while simultaneously working towards the creation of safe and inclusive workplaces. As part of the first phase, campaign-related information and awareness programmes will be taken to more than three lakh neighbourhood groups, reaching nearly 48 lakh Kudumbashree family members across the state.

Training will be imparted through five structured modules over a period of five weeks.

The second phase of the campaign will focus on expanding the gender equality message beyond Kudumbashree networks and reach every individual in the state. To facilitate this, training programmes will be conducted at the state, district and local CDS and ADS levels, along with capacity-building sessions for over three lakh Gender Point Persons at the neighbourhood group level.

Besides ‘Uyare’, Kudumbashree is also implementing the ‘Nayi Chetana’ national gender campaign under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). The campaign is centred on the theme ‘Against Gender Discrimination and Gender-Based Violence.’