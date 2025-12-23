Kudumbashree makes big impact in local body elections, bags 7,210 seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree workers delivered an impressive performance in the recently concluded local body elections, with 7,210 candidates emerging victorious across the state. The results highlight the growing political presence of the state’s flagship women’s empowerment mission at the grassroots level.

According to official figures, 17,082 Kudumbashree members contested the elections to grama, block and district panchayats, municipalities, and corporations. The winners were spread across all districts, reflecting widespread public support for candidates with a background in community development and local governance.

Among the districts, Kozhikode recorded the most number of wins by Kudumbashree workers, with 709, followed by Malappuram (697), Thrissur (652), Palakkad (648) and Alappuzha (643). “Members emerging victorious shows how closely they worked at the local level.

The entry of Kudumbashree workers into elected local bodies will strengthen decentralised governance. They will place emphasis on inclusive development, social welfare and gender-sensitive initiatives,” an official with the Kudumbashree Mission said.