Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui visits Nadakkavu school

KOZHIKODE: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui visited the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, on December 18 as a distinguished guest of the Faizal and Shabana Foundation.

The visit marked a significant and inspiring moment for the school community, students, and faculty alike, said a press release from the Foundation.

During her visit, she held cordial interactions with the principal and headmaster of the institution, gaining insights into the school’s academic environment, student initiatives, and institutional vision.

She later engaged in an interactive session with the teaching faculty under the guidance of Dr Abdunassar, where discussions focused on innovative educational practices, student empowerment, and the role of schools in nurturing socially responsible citizens.