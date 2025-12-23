Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui visits Nadakkavu school

KOZHIKODE: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui visited the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, on December 18 as a distinguished guest of the Faizal and Shabana Foundation.
The visit marked a significant and inspiring moment for the school community, students, and faculty alike, said a press release from the Foundation.
During her visit, she held cordial interactions with the principal and headmaster of the institution, gaining insights into the school’s academic environment, student initiatives, and institutional vision.
She later engaged in an interactive session with the teaching faculty under the guidance of Dr Abdunassar, where discussions focused on innovative educational practices, student empowerment, and the role of schools in nurturing socially responsible citizens.
Bouchamaoui appreciated the commitment of the teachers in creating an inclusive and enabling learning atmosphere. She expressed admiration for the project’s holistic approach in strengthening confidence, leadership, and social awareness among students through education and creative engagement, the release added.
Initiated by former MLA A Pradeep Kumar in 2008, the Promoting Regional Schools to International Standards through Multiple Interventions (PRISM) project was developed to elevate the quality of education in Government schools across Kerala and revive their lost glory and align them with international benchmarks through a range of meticulously planned interventions.
The project encompasses a nuanced approach formulated to comprehensively address prevailing gaps and challenges faced by government schools.
Formally initiated in 2007 and officially registered in 2012, Faizal & Shabana Foundation began as a charitable initiative of KEF Holdings by the entrepreneurial couple Faizal E.Kottikollon and Shabana Faizal and has evolved into a dynamic force for sustainable development.
The Foundation works closely with other stakeholders in government, business and community to promote initiatives that help vulnerable sections of society.