Rare octopus rediscovered after 50 years, off Kerala coast

KOLLAM: Arare deep-sea octopus species, believed to have vanished from scientific records for nearly five decades, has been rediscovered off the Kerala coast.
The octopus, Opisthoteuthis philipii, landed accidentally at Sakthikulangara harbour in Kollam during deep-sea trawling operations. It was first spotted in the waters off Alappuzha in 1976.
The original reference specimen described nearly 50 years ago was lost, and in the absence of genetic data, the species disappeared from scientific records. The latest rediscovery was established through a combination of detailed morphological examination and DNA sequencing, leading to the first molecular identification of the species in the world.
Commonly known as a flapjack octopus due to its flattened appearance, Opisthoteuthis philipii inhabits deep waters and is rarely documented. Due to storage and logistical constraints, only one specimen from the latest catch could be preserved for scientific analysis.
Although the species is currently listed as ‘data deficient’ on the IUCN Red List, the study suggests that its rarity is due to the result of inadequate deep-sea sampling. Researchers said the finding filled a significant gap in biodiversity data from deep waters off the Kerala coast.
“Octopuses such as Opisthoteuthis philipii are rarely recorded because of their fragile, gelatinous bodies, which are often damaged during deep-sea trawling,” said Sarlin Pathissery, head of the zoology department at Fatima Mata National College, Kollam, who led the study. “Fishermen at Sakthikulangara told us similar octopuses are occasionally caught as bycatch but are discarded due to low market value and limited storage space. This is why such species remained undocumented for decades.”
Researchers warn that the rediscovery comes at a critical time, when deep-sea fishing has intensified in the Arabian Sea and policy decisions related to offshore resources and the blue economy are being made without comprehensive biodiversity data.
“Economic ambitions linked to the ocean must not outpace scientific understanding. Our policy decisions on deep-sea fishing and the ocean economy are being taken without sufficient knowledge of what lives in these waters. Systematic deep-sea biodiversity surveys and better documentation of bycatch are urgently needed,” said Sarlin.
The researchers acknowledged the assistance of seafood trader Jackson Kannitta in specimen collection and the taxonomic guidance provided by Tristan Joseph Verhoeff of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery. The research team comprised Sancia Morris of the Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology, Germany; Sandie Morris, a UG student of chemical engineering at the Government Engineering College, Thrissur; and Savio Morris, a UG student of chemical engineering at Thangal Kunju Musaliar College of Engineering, Kollam.