Rare octopus rediscovered after 50 years, off Kerala coast

KOLLAM: Arare deep-sea octopus species, believed to have vanished from scientific records for nearly five decades, has been rediscovered off the Kerala coast.

The octopus, Opisthoteuthis philipii, landed accidentally at Sakthikulangara harbour in Kollam during deep-sea trawling operations. It was first spotted in the waters off Alappuzha in 1976.

The original reference specimen described nearly 50 years ago was lost, and in the absence of genetic data, the species disappeared from scientific records. The latest rediscovery was established through a combination of detailed morphological examination and DNA sequencing, leading to the first molecular identification of the species in the world.

Commonly known as a flapjack octopus due to its flattened appearance, Opisthoteuthis philipii inhabits deep waters and is rarely documented. Due to storage and logistical constraints, only one specimen from the latest catch could be preserved for scientific analysis.

Although the species is currently listed as ‘data deficient’ on the IUCN Red List, the study suggests that its rarity is due to the result of inadequate deep-sea sampling. Researchers said the finding filled a significant gap in biodiversity data from deep waters off the Kerala coast.

“Octopuses such as Opisthoteuthis philipii are rarely recorded because of their fragile, gelatinous bodies, which are often damaged during deep-sea trawling,” said Sarlin Pathissery, head of the zoology department at Fatima Mata National College, Kollam, who led the study. “Fishermen at Sakthikulangara told us similar octopuses are occasionally caught as bycatch but are discarded due to low market value and limited storage space. This is why such species remained undocumented for decades.”