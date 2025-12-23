Sabarimala gold theft row: New doubts rise as jeweller claims he donated gold plate door in 2019

KOCHI: At a time when former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) are facing a probe into the alleged disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple, Govardhan, a jeweller from Ballari arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), has claimed that the newly gold-plated door frame was donated by him in June 2019. He stated that he donated 184g of gold, valued approximately at Rs 9 lakh.

UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya had sponsored the gold cladding of the temple, including the roof, pillars, inscriptions, dwarapalakas, and doors, in 1999. The disclosures made in Govardhan’s bail plea, filed before the High Court on Monday, have added to suspicions that the original doors and frames were replaced with gold-plated frames in 2019.

According to Govardhan, the door frame was handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti to be taken to Sabarimala. He later returned to Ballari and subsequently visited Sabarimala to attend the poojas and the assembly of the door frame. The bail plea also stated that there was no pecuniary loss to the TDB, as the entire gold obtained from Smart Creations was returned in full to the Board in 2019.

Despite this, when the SIT visited his shop and residence in Ballari on October 24, they forcefully seized 474.970g of 24-carat imported gold, valued at Rs 59,40,449.79. Govardhan further claimed that a total of Rs 1.40 crore was spent by him on poojas, offerings, donations, and the gold seized by the SIT. The bail petition was filed through senior advocate P Vijayabhanu and advocate Thomas J Anakkallunkal.

According to the petition, Govardhan became acquainted with Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the case, in 2007. Subsequently, at Potti’s instance, he made several donations to Sabarimala.