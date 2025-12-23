Viral recap 2025: Boho chic to ‘Bavu Swami’

‘Sadakku sadakku’



The trend centres around Thakilu Pukilu, the popular song from the 2001 Malayalam film Ravanaprabhu, which re-released in October. Fans revelled in Suresh Peters’ high-energy beats and Mohanlal’s macho maximus presence. Videos from the theatre went viral. So much so that even a local politician became an ‘overnight star’ after a video showed him grooving to the song. Riding this renewed interest, the web world was taken over by AI-generated “Poochandi” cat dance clips using the song as background audio.

Poocha Sir

Any year is the cat year. Any day is cat day. That’s how it is in catverse. Poocha Sir refers to a series of meme videos where clips of cats in funny situations are dubbed with humorous voice-overs, often using the CapCut Trickster voice effect. This often includes videos portrayed in a situational comedy or sarcasm setting. Topped with Malayalam voice-over. In addition, AI orange cat cartoons also went viral, with this furball going on a crime spree. It became so popular that Kerala Police cautioned against children accessing the

videos.

Parody punch

‘Pottiye Kettiye’ emerged as one of Kerala’s most talked-about parody tracks of the year — a sharp, satirical spin on a popular Ayyappa devotional song. The remix, which cheekily referenced the Sabarimala gold theft case, spread across reels and WhatsApp groups during the recent local body elections, quickly becoming a campaign-season earworm that many believe impacted the civic polls. Well, it looks like the song could reverberate beyond the season.