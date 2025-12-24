Assault on Baghel ‘deliberate',marked by intense brutality’

PALAKKAD: Details from the investigation into the mob lynching of Ramnarayan Baghel, 31, a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh, reveal a pattern of sustained and deliberate violence preceding his death in Walayar, Palakkad.

According to post-mortem findings and remand-report details from investigative sources, he suffered extensive, repeated assaults with sticks and kicks, particularly targeting his head, face, chest and back, suggesting prolonged torture rather than a single episode of violence.

Medical examinations indicated more than 40 major injuries across the body, with internal bleeding and grievous head wounds recorded as the immediate cause of death.

One doctor involved in the autopsy stated that there was “no part of the body without injuries,” underlining the extent of the brutality.

The victim reportedly collapsed, vomited blood and later succumbed to severe blunt-force trauma at the Palakkad district hospital.

“The emerging evidence depicts a deliberate, hate-tinged act of mob violence marked by intense brutality. This is indeed a targeted cruelty, with possible caste bias,” said a senior police officer.

The attack is believed to have involved a large group. Preliminary investigative reports and family accounts claim that around 15 individuals took part directly in the beating, though only five arrests were initially recorded, with further arrests and searches continuing.