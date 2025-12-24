Bird flu cases: Health department steps up vigil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After bird flu (H5N1) cases were reported in parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, Health Minister Veena George convened a State-level Rapid Response Team meeting to review the situation. The minister clarified that bird flu has not yet affected humans in the state but stressed that precautionary measures are essential. She urged strict vigilance at the field level and called on everyone to follow the guidelines.

The health department has already issued special guidelines and technical instructions to address bird flu. The minister directed trained One Health community volunteers in the affected districts to lead awareness campaigns and implement preventive measures. District-level control rooms have been set up to coordinate operations, and instructions have been issued to ensure the availability of medicines, PPE kits, and other safety equipment.

The health department is closely monitoring residents in affected areas for fever and related symptoms. Individuals presenting with severe body pain, fever, cough, or breathing difficulties will be placed under special observation. Any unusual bird deaths must be reported to the animal husbandry department.

Although bird flu has been confirmed in mammals in other countries, no such cases have been reported in Kerala. Authorities have instructed that sudden deaths among mammals must also be reported. Dead or infected birds should not be handled, and only thoroughly cooked meat and eggs should be consumed.

People handling raw poultry meat or waste face higher risks and must use protective measures such as masks and gloves.