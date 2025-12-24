Faith & festivity: Ramachandran leaves his ‘stamp’ on Christmas spirit

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a modest home in Anandapally, near Adoor, the story of Christmas unfolds not through sermons or stage plays, but across hundreds of postage stamps from around the world. At 77, veteran art teacher Ramachandran’s stamps retell the tale of Christ’s birth — using a rare Christmas-themed collection that spans more than a century of global postal history.

A former president of the Pathanamthitta District Philatelic and Numismatic Society, Ramachandran owns more than 300 Christmas-themed stamps issued by over a hundred countries. Meticulously curated, the collection traces the journey from the magi’s long trek guided by a star to the serene nativity scenes that lie at the heart of Christmas. Interspersed with these sacred images are stamps reflecting global Christmas traditions, including Santa Claus arriving with presents.

“Each stamp is meant to make the viewer curious,” Ramachandran says, adding “They tell stories... sometimes sacred, sometimes cultural... but always meaningful.”

Beyond philately

Ramachandran’s passion extends far beyond stamps. His personal collection includes coins and currencies from more than 100 countries, along with handicrafts, books, tribal bows and arrows, and a range of ancient artefacts. Yet, it is philately that holds a special place in his heart.