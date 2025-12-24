Faith & festivity: Ramachandran leaves his ‘stamp’ on Christmas spirit

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a modest home in Anandapally, near Adoor, the story of Christmas unfolds not through sermons or stage plays, but across hundreds of postage stamps from around the world. At 77, veteran art teacher Ramachandran’s stamps retell the tale of Christ’s birth — using a rare Christmas-themed collection that spans more than a century of global postal history.
A former president of the Pathanamthitta District Philatelic and Numismatic Society, Ramachandran owns more than 300 Christmas-themed stamps issued by over a hundred countries. Meticulously curated, the collection traces the journey from the magi’s long trek guided by a star to the serene nativity scenes that lie at the heart of Christmas. Interspersed with these sacred images are stamps reflecting global Christmas traditions, including Santa Claus arriving with presents.
“Each stamp is meant to make the viewer curious,” Ramachandran says, adding “They tell stories... sometimes sacred, sometimes cultural... but always meaningful.”
Beyond philately
Ramachandran’s passion extends far beyond stamps. His personal collection includes coins and currencies from more than 100 countries, along with handicrafts, books, tribal bows and arrows, and a range of ancient artefacts. Yet, it is philately that holds a special place in his heart.
He began collecting stamps as a Class 10 student, inspired by teachers who described philately as a “royal hobby”. His first stamp, Ramachandran recalls with a smile, was found on a discarded envelope near a roadside shop. “That small discovery sparked a lifelong interest,” he says. However, his collection took a more systematic shape only after he joined service as an art teacher at the age of 34. From then on, subject-wise categorisation became his focus.
“I travelled to Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam, collecting stamps without worrying about the price,” he recalls. Even today, he says, he is willing to pay any amount for a rare or special-subject stamp.
Currently serving as vice-president of the Pannivizha Santhosh Library, Ramachandran is preparing to showcase his Christmas stamp collection at a special exhibition at the library on December 24.
He also continues his lifelong commitment to art education. For the past 50 years, he has been running A R Arts, an art institution in Anandapally, where he has mentored generations of aspiring artists.