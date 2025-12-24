For these women of the cloth, creativity is cloak of visibility

KOCHI: Creativity and faith are both a calling — that can come together in the artistic process. Nuns who embody this union may be considered rather rare to come by. But, then, there are those in the ‘habit’ of overturning popular perception.

Sr Lismy’s journey as a cinematographer began in the silence of her Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) convent. “It was a chance encounter with a simple camera that stirred to life an interest. My superiors at the CMC Nirmala Province in Thrissur supported my desire to pursue academic training in media: a bachelor’s and master’s in journalism and mass communication, and a diploma in cinematography and editing,” says Sr Lismy, who took her vows in 2007.

She began by shooting music videos for religious retreats. It later evolved into a full-fledged ministry. “Now, I work as a freelance filmmaker and also manage a digital recording studio that produces Christian devotional music, documentaries, short films, and inspirational reels,” she adds.

Over the years, Sr Lismy has directed nearly 300 music videos, 35 documentaries, numerous short films, and reels. “My first music video was born during a retreat. The moment lit a fire in me, not just creatively but spiritually,” she says.

Listing the projects close to her heart, Sr Lismy says Nanmayude Sugandham (The Fragrance of Virtue) tells the story of individuals who endure profound suffering, yet live with hope and dignity. “Another work, Pidakkozhi (The Hen), a true story of redemption, received the 2024 Phoenix Film Award. These are not just productions; they are encounters with grace,” she points out.