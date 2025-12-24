Kerala in top 10 states that sent students abroad for higher education

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala consistently featured among the top ten states sending students abroad between 2016 and 2020, according to a NITI Aayog report. The state improved its position from eighth to seventh in the country during the period, showed the report “Internalisation of Higher Education in India – Prospects, Potential and Policy Recommendations” released on Monday.

India is the largest source of international students with 13.35 lakh persons pursuing studies overseas in 2024. The top five destinations for Indian students in 2024 were Canada (4.27 lakh), the USA (3.37 lakh), the UK (1.85 lakh), Australia (1.22 lakh) and Germany (43,000). The first three countries together hosted 8.5 lakh Indian students who spent `2.9 lakh crore for studies. The report had state-wise details of outbound students for three years – 2016, 2018 and 2020. Andhra Pradesh was the leading source of outbound students for all the three years.

Kerala was in the eighth position in 2016 and 2018 and improved to seventh in 2020. The number of students from the state rose from 18,428 in 2016 to 26,456 in 2018 before declining sharply to 15,277 in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Globally, international student mobility had declined from 66 to 64 lakh owing to Covid travel restrictions and campus closures during 2020-2021.