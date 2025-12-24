League leaders attend Samastha rally reception

MALAPPURAM: Members of the Panakkad family and the leaders of the IUML attended the reception for the Sandesha Yathra organised by the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama at Tirur on Tuesday.

IUML Malappuram district president Panakkad Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the meeting. It may be recalled that the members of the Panakkad family stayed away from the inauguration of the yathra at Nagercoil on December 18.

The IUML leaders did not attend the reception meetings at various places in the past few days. It was reported that senior members of the Panakkad family kept away from the yathra because the Samastha leadership refused to implement the suggestion that Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal would hand over the flag for the Yathra to Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal.

Instead, Samastha general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar performed the flag handing over ceremony. But Samatha leadership maintained that there was no such suggestion and it was decided much earlier that Alikutty Musaliyar will hand over the flag.

A compromise was arrived after the discussions among the leaders of the IUML and Samastha on Monday. As per the agreement, pro-IUML leader in the Samastha Nasar Faizy Koodathayi was appointed as the assistant director of the yathra.

Hajj Minister V Abdul Rahman, IUML leaders Abdusamad Samadani, MP, Kurukkoli Moideen, MLA, Samastha secretaries M T Abdulla Musaliyar, Umar Faizi Mukkam attended the meeting.