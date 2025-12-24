New patented technology makes possible fairer grading of rubber

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers in Kerala have developed a technology that could significantly reshape the country’s rubber marketing sector by ensuring more accurate grading and fairer pricing for farmers. The innovation, the outcome of two years of meticulous research conducted at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), has won the institution a patent from the Indian government.

Natural rubber from Kerala is graded mainly into ribbed smoked sheet (RSS) 4 and 5, with vastly varying prices. Yet, the grading process still relies on crude, traditional methods that are subjective. As a result, cultivators often fail to realise fair prices even for high-quality sheets. The new technology addresses this gap by enabling fully objective and impartial grading.

It was developed by a team led by Prof Binu L S of the department of electronics and communication, CET. It also comprised Prof Sanil K Daniel of the Govt Engineering College Barton Hill and CET MTech robotics and automation alumni Anu A Lal and Surabhi S.

The researchers focused on two most important factors that determine the quality of a rubber sheet: Transparency and surface properties. Their task was to establish a system that could accurately grade the ribbed smoked sheets, The inter-disciplinary research touched upon various domains including mechanics, electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), and information technology.