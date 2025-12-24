Septuagenarian scripts history, wins powerlifting gold at Asian tourney

KOCHI: In a performance that defied his age, K K Velayudhan has scripted history by winning gold at the Asian Masters Classic Powerlifting Championship held in Istanbul, Turkey. The 71-year-old, who hails from Muttikulangara in Palakkad, won the precious metal in the 59kg category at the championship, which took place from December 1 to 10.

“It is indeed very special to win. It’s been a dream I harboured for a long time. I’m thrilled to have finally achieved it,” Velayudhan told TNIE.

With the gold-winning performance, he also bagged the ‘Best Lifter’ title, much to the astonishment of many in the audience.

“To win this rare title, one has to get at least two of three lifts in each of the three categories perfect. Velayudhan sir did that effortlessly,” said Afsal Fakrudeen, part of his support staff.

Yet another distinction is the fact that this title was won across three Master categories – i.e. age 41 and upwards. “It is no small feat,” Afsal stressed. Indeed, the win has drawn attention from both within and outside the Indian sporting community, particularly at the master’s level.

A former weightlifter from the 1980s, it was only three years ago that the septuagenarian started rigorous practice.

“I had to take a break of nearly four decades to take care of my family, my children. My priority until now was my wife, my three daughters, and their futures. So my ambitions in sports had to take a backseat,” he recalled.w

Now, he is preparing for the World Powerlifting Championship to be held in the UAE in June 2026. “I became a sportsperson in my 20s. Now, in my 70s, I want to remain a sportsperson. My journey goes forward, and as do my ambitions,” Velayudhan said.