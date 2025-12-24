Unsafe riding: MVD notice to BigBasket, Zepto, Swiggy, Blinkit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alarmed by the rise in unsafe riding practices linked to ultra-fast delivery targets, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has issued notices to leading quick-commerce firms, including Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto and BigBasket, directing them to strictly adhere to road safety guidelines.
Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju confirmed that notices have been served on dark stores as well as delivery platforms, and said the companies have been given 15 days to streamline delivery timelines and align safety policies with existing road safety regulations. Failure to comply would result in further legal action against the firms, he said.
The action was initiated after officials observed repeated instances of rash and negligent driving among two-wheeler delivery personnel of these platforms. Several quick-commerce firms advertise delivery windows as short as seven to 20 minutes, which the MVD pointed out as a major factor encouraging reckless behaviour on city roads.
Officials noted that riders often drive at unsafe speeds, ignore the use of helmets and other protective gear, and engage in rash manoeuvres that put them and others at risk.
The MVD emphasised such practices compromise road safety and must be urgently corrected to safeguard both delivery workers and the public.
Reports indicate that riders frequently speed, jump traffic signals, ride on pavements, and weave dangerously through traffic to meet tight deadlines, increasing the risk of accidents.
The MVD observed that the violations directly correlate with a rise in accidents, causing harm not only to delivery personnel but also to pedestrians and other drivers. These firms have also established small warehouses, commonly referred to as dark stores, which employ full-time staff to facilitate quick turnaround of orders.
The MVD made it clear that both the delivery platforms and their associated dark stores must comply with the safety directives issued or face strict enforcement.