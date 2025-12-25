Amid migrant attack fears, police officials rescue Jharkhand worker lost in Idukki

IDUKKI: At a time when Kerala is witnessing disturbing incidents of migrant workers being attacked by mobs on mere suspicion – sometimes after being labelled thieves or outsiders - one such “suspicious stranger” walking alone through a forest road in Idukki last week could easily have met a similar fate.

He was walking alone on a deserted forest stretch – clothes torn, body trembling, and a sack slung over his shoulder. To many, he looked like danger. In truth, Baran Marandi was a hungry, lost husband searching for his family, and one wrong assumption away from disappearing forever.

The incident, which occurred on November 11, came to light following a phone call to the Kanjikuzhy police station from Aneesh, a KSRTC bus conductor residing in the area. He reported that an unknown man was roaming around residential pockets of Panamkutty and Pakuthipalam, triggering fear as women and children were alone at home.

Based on the information, a police team comprising sub-inspectors Thajudheen and Ajith Kumar, along with senior civil police officer Sheriff P A, rushed to the area and began patrolling. During the search, a local resident informed them that a man carrying a sack on his shoulder was seen walking towards the Pambla dam area and was suspected to be mentally unstable.