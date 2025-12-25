BJP fields V V Rajesh as mayor candidate for Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The BJP on Thursday fielded party state secretary and former district president V V Rajesh as its mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation. The saffron party said it decided to give preference to experience after consultations at various levels.

Though there was pressure to elect former DGP R Sreelekha, who won from the Sasthamangalam ward, as mayor, the party opted to elevate Rajesh, citing his role as opposition leader of the corporation during the previous term. During that period, Rajesh had highlighted allegations of corruption against former mayor Arya Rajendran.

The party has also fielded G S Ashanath as its deputy mayoral candidate. As the deputy mayor post is reserved for women, the BJP felt that appointing Sreelekha as mayor would have created a situation in which both top posts would have to go to women candidates.

With the Assembly election just four months away, the party is likely to field Sreelekha from either the Vattiyoorkavu or Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency.

Rajesh, who has been elected to the corporation for a second term, represents the Kodunganoor ward. Ashanath, who won from the Karumam ward, will be the BJP’s deputy mayor candidate. The mayoral election will be held at 11 am on Friday.

The CPM has announced R P Shivaji as its mayoral candidate, while the Congress has fielded K S Sabarinath. In the 101-member corporation council, the NDA has 50 councillors, the LDF 29 and the UDF 19. The stand of two independent councillors will be crucial in the mayoral election.

Meanwhile, the BJP state leadership has announced two-time councillor P L Babu as the party’s chairman candidate for the Tripunithura municipality. Radhika Varma, who has represented the Ambalam ward since 2015, will be the deputy chairperson candidate.

As the UDF has announced it will not support the LDF in Tripunithura, the BJP may secure control of the municipality for the first time on Friday.