Financial crisis: Kerala submits memorandum to Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has submitted a six-point memorandum to the Union government to ease its financial crisis. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed “simultaneous shocks to state revenues” and “constraints on borrowing capacity” for the current crisis.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference on Wednesday, had severely criticised the centre for the discrimination in allocating central funds to states and also the new restrictions imposed on market borrowings. The CM said the state will overcome the financial sanctions of the centre through “people’s resistance”.

The memorandum sought to restore the reduced IGST amount of Rs 965.16 crore. The state government has constituted the Guarantee Redemption Fund as per the direction of the Reserve Bank of India. Also, Rs 250 crore was credited to the fund.

“As RBI has recommended a five-year period for building the corpus, the centre may permit more time, preferably five years, for contributing the remaining amount to the GRF. Hence it is requested to restore Rs 3,323 crore to Kerala’s net borrowing ceiling (NBC) for 2025-26,” it said.